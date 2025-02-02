Baylor takes part in Coaches vs Cancer; Bears beat Kansas 81-70

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to give a fan a special surprise.

Remi Wissinger is a four-year-old cancer patient. She and her family joined Baylor basketball during practice to have some fun. Remi is currently in remission and her journey continues to inspire. She also got the chance to gift head coach Scott Drew custom sneakers with art that she and her parents painted.

"Well, it was great. It was fun. I had all my things I had drawn for my mom and my dad," Remi said.

"So we wrote this on the shoe right here, never give up, that was a a staple in our household when things got tough. We always told Remi to never give up and that's advice that we would give to the parents as well," Remi's father LJ Wissinger said.

"Remi should be a fashion designer as far as shoes go because she did a great job, but at the same time I just admire her courage and her parent's courage. To be able to make a difference, spread the culture of joy, and grateful for all of our health each and every day because it's a reminder tomorrow's never promised," Scott Drew said.

Remi and her family made and appearance at Baylor's game against Kansas and what a game it was.

Baylor would find themselves down by 21 at one point. But the second half was a completely different story. Baylor would climb back before getting their first lead. A big factor was Robert Wright with 24 points.

Baylor defeats 11 ranked Kansas 81-70. Kansas blowing a 21-point-lead is the largest in program history.

Up next for the Bears, they travel to take on 22 ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday, February 4. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m.

