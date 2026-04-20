WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Turning Point USA brings its college tour to Baylor University this week, a separate group of students are organizing an alternative event aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding.

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Baylor students host alternative event as Turning Point USA visits campus

Two separate events are drawing attention on campus, with student organizers emphasizing that their gathering is not intended to counter the visiting group.

“There is a lot of speculation on what each side is trying to get out of this, but that's exactly why we're doing this, to clear up what our goals are and what our intentions are,” Joseph Naylor, a junior at Baylor University, said.

Turning Point USA’s tour stop in Waco has sparked conversations among students, including those who say they are looking for a different kind of space.

“There have been some comments on whether we're trying to counter Turning Point USA. That's not our goal,” Naylor said.

Student-led organizations have created an event called “All Are Neighbors,” designed for those who may not align with Turning Point USA’s message but still want to engage with others on campus.

“We understand and know that we cannot choose who those neighbors are, and you can't pick and choose who you want to live next to, and even though you might not agree with the way people live, they're still your neighbors and we're supposed to be loving and accepting of everybody,” Hanna Al-Hayek, a senior at Baylor University, said.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to encourage listening rather than debate and to create a space for students to share personal experiences.

“One thing that I noticed a lot in our generation, at least, is the increase of wanting to debate. You know what we're doing is – if you have a story, come tell it,” Al-Hayek said.

In a statement to 25 News, Baylor University said:

“As an academic institution, Baylor University is committed to ensuring open dialogue and the robust exchange of ideas and perspectives. We hold this commitment along with an obligation to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment within a caring Christian community.





The University worked with the student organizations from both TPUSA and "All Are Neighbors" to align their events with institutional policies and procedures.







Historically, Baylor has opened its doors to a wide range of student-invited speakers with differing viewpoints on theology, politics, research and many other subjects as we prepare our students for a challenging, diverse world post-graduation. Baylor does not institutionally endorse the views of speakers at these events or other individuals invited to speak by student organizations.”

25 News reached out to the Turning Point USA chapter at Baylor University but has not yet received a response.

“All Are Neighbors” will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Cashion Academic Center.

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