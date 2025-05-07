Watch Now
Baylor softball beats Kansas to advance in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Baylor softball advances after beating Kansas 7-3.

Before the Bears left for the tournament, head coach Glenn Moore said hopefully the Bears will make some noise. Well, they did!

The Bears would go on a scoring barrage in the bottom of the fifth as Govan, Coleman, and Dawson would hit home runs three bats in a row.

No. 8 Baylor advances to the quarterfinal round. The Bears will face No. 1 seed Texas Tech on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

