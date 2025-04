WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jalen Celestine is the latest Baylor Bear to enter the transfer portal.

This past season, Celestine averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from the field.

The 6'7 senior was originally with California for four years before moving to Waco last year and transferring to Baylor.

Head coach Scott Drew continues to add players from the portal as the 2025-2026 Baylor Bears team begins to take shape.

