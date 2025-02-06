Baylor run-rules ACU 10-2 to start Aggie Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's 2025 season begins at Davis Diamond in the Aggie Classic.

Their first game was against Abilene Christian University and the Bears got off to a fast start, which is what head coach Glenn Moore wanted. The third inning is where the Bears took over by scoring five runs.

The Bears start the season strong in a run-rule 10-2 victory.

"I'm not putting pressure on my team this first weekend to come out and play so free that they don't make any mistakes at all. I want them to make some mistakes and I want to see how they react to it, but I thought that third inning was big," Moore said.

"I'm not a favor of games in a weekend, but you gotta run your games up and, and that's how you do it, especially when our conference starts earlier now than it used to so you gotta get some games in there," he said.

Up next for the Bears is a doubleheader on Friday. First is Purdue at 4:30 p.m. before a prime time 7:00 p.m. match-up against Texas A&M.

Follow Shahji on social media!