Baylor reacts to Max Muncy winning second World Series

WACO, Texas — The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win World Series title number eight. This win means a lot to fans in LA and to folks in our neighborhood.

Max Muncy is a Baylor alumnus. He's now a two-time World Series champion, and Baylor baseball coaches know how much he means to the program.

"I was so happy," Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson said. "I was just, you know, you're always looking to see him celebrating and see his smile on his face. He's been a great Baylor bear, not only as a player but now as a professional. What he's doing here for our program is great."

"We want every player that comes into this program to want to play in the big leagues," Baylor baseball assistant coach Zach Dillon said.

"When you have guys like Cody Bradford and Max Muncy playing at the highest level on the biggest stage—it just sets a tone throughout the program that, hey, I wanna go chase it down, and I want to get after it every day to help improve my case to get there," Dillon said.

This is the fifth time a Baylor Bear has won the World Series. Muncy is the fourth different Bear to do it, as he is the only two-time winner.

