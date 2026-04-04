Baylor men's basketball's season comes to an end against Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball's season officially comes to an end.

The Bears lost in the semifinals against Oklahoma 82-69.

Isaac Williams and Tounde Yessoufou led the way in scoring with 15 points. The Bears were trailing at the end of the first half but battled back. Oklahoma would take back the lead and put it away.

This will be remembered as an interesting season for the Bears. A completely new roster had to be put together before the season even started. The Bears would miss the NCAA Tournament, but got to at least play in a postseason.

The Bears retain a big piece in Isaac Williams, but it's still up in the air on whether Carr and Yessoufou will declare for the NBA Draft.

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