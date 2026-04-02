Baylor men's basketball to face Oklahoma in CBC semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball advances to the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown.

The Bears defeat Minnesota in a dominant 67-48 win — awaiting them now is Oklahoma.

The last time Baylor played against the Sooners was on February 13, 2024, with Baylor winning 79-62.

The game was in Waco as it marked the final matchup between the two schools before Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12.

Game is scheduled to tip-off on Saturday, April 4 at 12:30 p.m.

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