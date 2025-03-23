Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Baylor men's basketball NCAA Tournament run ends against Duke

Bears lose 89-66
Baylor men's basketball
Chris Carlson/AP
Baylor guard Jayden Nunn and Duke guard Caleb Foster chase a loose ball during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Baylor men's basketball
Posted

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball faced Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears traded points with Duke to keep it early, thanks to Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe leading the way.

Omier would finish with 15 points and 9 rebound and Edgecombe would have 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Eventually, No. 1 ranked Duke would take over and take a 17 point lead at halftime.

The Bears couldn't muster a comeback and Duke advances by beating Baylor 89-66.

Baylor's season ends with a 20-15 record and make it all the way to the Round of 32.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood