Baylor men's basketball NCAA Tournament run ends against Duke

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball faced Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears traded points with Duke to keep it early, thanks to Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe leading the way.

Omier would finish with 15 points and 9 rebound and Edgecombe would have 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Eventually, No. 1 ranked Duke would take over and take a 17 point lead at halftime.

The Blue Devils go into the half up 17 😳#MarchMadness @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/HApkioWLld — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

The Bears couldn't muster a comeback and Duke advances by beating Baylor 89-66.

Baylor's season ends with a 20-15 record and make it all the way to the Round of 32.

