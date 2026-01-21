WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It was raining threes at Foster Pavilion on Tuesday, as Baylor couldn't contain Texas Tech from three-point line.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor men's basketball loses three-straight home games

The Red Raiders shot 14-19 from beyond the arc in the first half. Before you knew it, the Bears were down 20.

"I'll be honest, we couldn't go 14 for 19 with no one guarding us in the shoot around today.I mean, that's really elite. So, give them credit for making the shots," head coach Scott Drew said.

"We have a lot to work on to get better at our closeouts and things like that, and, the only thing we can do now is tomorrow get in the gym and work on what we need to work on," Dan Skillings Jr. said.

Baylor facing Tech is a special match up, with head coaches Scott Drew and Grant McCasland reuniting. McCasland is a Baylor grad and a former coach under Drew. He tells me about the respect he has for his former boss.

"I just want to remind people, and I mean this with all my heart, that Coach Drew is one of the best coaches in college basketball for all time," McCasland said.

The Foster is known to be loud, as Baylor Nation always brings the noise, but the Bears can't seem to capitalize in Waco and are in the midst of a three-game home losing streak.

"Our Big 12 schedule at home hadn't been easy. I mean, all three are top 15 teams. So, I mean, two of them might be top seven, and we're not a top 10-top 15 team. So I mean at the end of the day we'd like to get there, but we're not there," Drew said.

"I know the sentiment around us is that we're very frustrated that we lost the last three games.The crowd, we're still very thankful for those who come and stay and support and so it's on us to do better," Center Caden Powell said.

Up next for the Bears, they host TCU on Saturday.

