Baylor men's basketball looks to keep momentum going against Kansas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball gets their first conference win on the road against Oklahoma State.

It ends the Bears three-game losing streak as they look to keep it going on the road against Kansas.

The Jayhawks are coming off a huge dominant win against No. 2 Iowa State.

"One thing I think is great about the Big 12 though, is you can play well and you can lose because you're playing against other teams that are really good. As a coach, our goal is to win. But other than that, the only thing we can control is playing really well," head coach Scott Drew said.

"I told them that they're gonna see a different team in Stillwater, so I'm just glad that we got the win. Everyone had fun, everybody got to see shots going, so that was good overall good team win, but I think it's just the carryover now going to KU. Just gotta be consistent," guard Cameron Carr said.

Baylor vs Kansas is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

