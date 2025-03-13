Baylor men's basketball defeats Kansas State to advance in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Baylor men's basketball defeats Kansas State 70-56 to move on to the next round of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.
The Bears made their debut in the 2025 tournament after a bye week and had their first matchup against Kansas State. V.J. Edgecombe led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Jayden Nunn also put on a big offensive performance with 18 points.
Baylor cruises past the Wildcats as they now get ready to play Texas Tech on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.