Baylor men's basketball adds Will Kuykendall from Arizona

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball adds Arizona transfer Will Kuykendall to the roster.

Kuykendall appeared in three games for the Wildcats after redshirting in the 2023-2024 season.

"Will is someone that has been around a lot of high-level basketball and knows the importance of competing hard every day,” Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew said in a press release.

"Dating back to his high school days, he has won a lot of basketball games, so he is going to be a great teammate and someone that will make us better by how hard he brings it every day in the gym," Drew said.

Baylor's roster for next season continues to shape up as Scott Drew makes more moves in the offseason.

