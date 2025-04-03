Watch Now
Baylor men's basketball adds JJ White from Omaha

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball announced the signing of their third transfer this week: former Nebraska Omaha guard JJ White.

JJ White is a native of Norman, Oklahoma, and spent three years at Omaha.

Scott Drew, in the press release, feels that White will make an impact on the Bears.

"JJ is a player who can affect the game in a variety of different ways," Drew said. "He has proven that leading the Summit League in assists and finishing top 15 in scoring last year, so he is a great fit for our roster in 2025-26," Drew said in the press release.

Baylor's roster continues to take shape as it will be almost an entirely different roster.

