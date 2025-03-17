WACO, Texas — What a Selection Sunday.

Baylor women's basketball hosted a watch party where fans got to witness history. Baylor will host an NCAA Tournament game for the first time at the Foster Pavilion against Grand Canyon.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor men's and women's basketball react to making NCAA Tournament

"I think it's great to be at the Foster, you know, it's a great atmosphere when we do play here. I think you know it's an advantage plan at home, so hopefully we can get it done," senior Sarah Andrews said.

"That's a very freeing feeling just to know that we've already accomplished something that this program has never done. Now let's just go have some fun," Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen said.

The Bears 🐻 have the third longest active streak in the nation 😤#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/fDz9GDNDfJ — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 17, 2025

For the men's selection show, the No. 9 seed Bears will travel to Raleigh to face Mississippi State in the East region.

"First and foremost, hearing your name called is always a blessing. We've been the first four out before, and that's no fun—No matter who you draw, you know it's going to be a tough game," Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew said.

First round in Raleigh 🔜



🆚 (8) Mississippi State

🗓️ Friday, March 21

⏰ 12:15 ET/11:15 CT

📺 CBS#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/msKu6xfhAD — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 17, 2025

With both teams' seasons extending, we are expected to see the return of two-star players in Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Langston Love.

"I'm so excited to be back with my teammates. Like, I think that's what I missed the most and just basketball aside...I love my teammates so much," Buggs said.

"He's waited a long time to play in March, and I know he's going to be out there if he can. We expect that," Scott Drew said.

Baylor men's basketball faces Mississippi State on Friday, March 21.

Baylor women's basketball will face Grand Canyon on Friday, March 21 at the Foster Pavilion.

