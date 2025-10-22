WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears are looking to put last weekend's TCU game behind them.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor looks to bounce back against No. 21 Cincinnati

Baylor's offense is still putting up numbers but the defense continues to struggle — putting more pressure on the offense.

"Mental errors. You know, I thought and you watch the film, you know, effort wise and, you know, pushing piles and moving bodies and all of that, it's unacceptable and showed up and hurt us critical moments," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"It's tough, but like capable of doing it, you know, and that's the expectation. I held myself to that standard. I've done it before and like I said we did a lot of, we hurt . You're not gonna win a game that I throw three interceptions in, you know, it's as simple as that," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

The Bears face their toughest challenge yet against 21 ranked Cincinnati, which is celebrating homecoming.

"It's always more about us than them, but at the end of the day, you know, the atmosphere should be good, you know, homecoming — and I feel a little disrespect that they picked us for homecoming. So if anything, that should give us a little more energy and a little more edge going in there," wide receiver Kole Wilson said.

"The running back room is really talented, tight end room is really talented.The receiver room, talented. Yeah, and so they were able to go in the portal and get some guys that are playing considerable time for them right now," Aranda said.

The Bears are in danger of losing two straight and going back to an even record. It's a tough task ahead for the Bears.

"It's a huge challenge for us, but, we'll rise to the occasion. You know, we got to put our heads down this week, go to work. The atmosphere is going to be good, top 25 team, and so we got to be ready for it," Robertson said.

Baylor takes on Cincinnati this Saturday at 3 p.m.

