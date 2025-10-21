Solo Tackles and Trumpets: Worlds collide for Robinson High School's Tyler Hill

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — If you visit Rocket Field in Robinson, you'll have the chance to see Tyler Hill play his trumpet solo during halftime — in his full football uniform.

"Honestly I feel like it's a mesh of my two loves, you know, like I love trumpet and I love football," Hill said.

"It kind of feels like all eyes on me because it's not very common to see a football player in pads and who's dog tired, dripped like drenched in sweat because he's playing the whole game," he said.

Hill is first chair Trumpet — a spot he first earned in his freshman year.

"What got me interested is that they offered the audition in sixth grade and I would never really liked art. It was either art or band, and band sounded cool. I've heard that trumpet was like the jazzy instrument and like it gets the girls or whatever, so trumpet was my final pick," Hill said.

And what a pick it was. Tyler's teachers see him shine both on the field and in the band room.

"I have a lot of fun watching him play. I mean just play football because it is really cool. I know how he plays and he's one of those kids that's super consistent every time he plays a solo, it's gonna be great — but watching him, I mean absolutely annihilate somebody and then come out and play for us, it's really cool," Robinson Band Director Wylie Gore said.

"You can hear everything in that locker room. The locker room is right here, so I can hear it through these walls. So when he starts playing, I go in there and I tell him this is probably the only school in the country that you get a trumpet player as you get dressed to go to class," Robinson football head coach Kevin Brown said.

Hill tells 25 News Sports Anchor Shahji Adam that music is his future, so he's trying to decide between going to college or joining the Marine band.

"There are a few kids that come along in your career that you know that wherever life takes them they're gonna be incredible and his role happens to be in music and whether that's in the marine band or at Julliard or UNT anywhere he goes is gonna be awesome and I can't wait to see what life has in store for him," Gore said.

"I'm proud of myself... because it took a lot of work to get where I'm at right now, and it's starting to pay off," Hill said.

The next time we will see Hill at Rocket Field will be on Halloween as Robinson hosts Gatesville.

