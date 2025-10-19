TCU rains on Baylor's parade in 42-36 victory

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor, TCU and the weather came to play for the Bluebonnet Battle. The weather was the biggest factor — over four delays that turned the fourth quarter into an odyssey.

"It's crazy. I've never been a part of something like that — just felt like it was never ending," linebacker Kyler Jordan said.

In terms of on the field, Baylor’s offense started strong but over the game fell apart. For both sides of the ball, there’s a clear disconnect.

"You know they wanted to win this game. I know they know that they're a good team. They know that we've got playmakers and we've got the ability to win games like this," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"You can say one thing, but you gotta like do it at the end of the day and so that's the main thing. Yeah, we're a lot better than our record, but we just gotta go out there each week and really just show them what we're about," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

Cameron finished with eight receptions for 86 yards. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson completed 25 of his 52 passes for 318 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bears with another tough loss. There’s frustration but the team still has a rallying belief in themselves.

"There's still a lot to play for. The guys have a love for each other, and they're not going to turn away from any type of adversity," Aranda said.

"Me and Josh have been here for a while. We've been through a lot of different seasons and just kind of the whole thing and we gotta play well next week — we need to prep better, whatever we need to do, you know, during this week to get better, like it should be of utmost priority," Jordan said.

Whether you want to call it the Bluebonnet Battle or the Rivivalry, it's still a Baylor loss. Not a great look for the Bears as they fall to 4-3.

Up next for BU, they remain on the road to take on Cincinnati on Saturday, October 25.

