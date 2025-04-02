Baylor football's run game looks to grow this season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's run game saw a vast improvement last season, thanks to the duo of Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass.

Baylor football's run game looks to grow

Last year, Washington rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns. He brought a big impact on the team, but running backs coach Khenon Hall expects a step up this season.

"Me and him studied the tape. It's so much more he can do, you know, it's a lot of tackles, more tackles he can break, you know, keeping his feet on certain things, past pro, catching the ball at the backfield, you know, and he's a guy that's trying to be a professional. He wanna be a pro," Hall said.

"Lock in mentally off the field, like get on the board more, learn the defenses...I feel like the brotherhood in the running back room also needs to be tighter for us. When you feel the energy, it's good. I feel like we all play better," Washington said.

Pendergrass enters his junior year while Bryson is a redshirt sophomore. Both players not only are developing their game but also their leadership.

"It's kind of weird being one of the oldest guys in the room now. I'm used to being like the young buck, but, you know, I just gotta kind of lead the freshmen in the right way, make sure they're doing everything right, stay on them," Pendergrass said.

"The younger guys, they kind of look at me more, you know, so I gotta be a voice not only like speaking vocally, but also my performance. There's no age limit on leadership, and I'm one of the youngest guys on the team, but you know I still gotta step up and be a leader," Washington said.

"That's just the expectation from the top down from Coach Aranda, and I know the first meeting he said these guys need to lead, so when it it rolls downhill," Hall said.

Baylor takes on Auburn on Friday, August 29, at McLane Stadium to start the season.

