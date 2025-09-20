Baylor football vs Arizona State 2025: Final preview

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Three games have come and gone for Baylor football. Now the Bears open conference play against Arizona State.

This is a historic face-off with it being the first match up between these two teams since 1990 and the first time in a Big 12 conference game due to the expansion of the conference.

The Bears find themselves on a two game win streak after a thriller on the road against SMU and a dominant win over Samford at home.

Big 12 Opener on the banks of the Brazos.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/0YGds7mk9g — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 19, 2025

Baylor looks to make their win streak three in a row as they look to avenge last year's conference opener. The Bears lost in overtime against Colorado, which may have kept them out of competing for the Big 12 championship.

