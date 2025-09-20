Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor football vs Arizona State 2025: Final preview

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Three games have come and gone for Baylor football. Now the Bears open conference play against Arizona State.

This is a historic face-off with it being the first match up between these two teams since 1990 and the first time in a Big 12 conference game due to the expansion of the conference.

The Bears find themselves on a two game win streak after a thriller on the road against SMU and a dominant win over Samford at home.

Baylor looks to make their win streak three in a row as they look to avenge last year's conference opener. The Bears lost in overtime against Colorado, which may have kept them out of competing for the Big 12 championship.

Keep checking in on this article for score updates!

