Baylor football takes on UCF for homecoming: Game and score updates

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's homecoming once again for Baylor football.

The Bears desperately search for a win after two straight road losses. Baylor is coming off a 41-20 loss to Cincinnati to be at 4-4 for the season.

Fan frustration grows as the Bears look to beat UCF and the weather to get back to a winning record.

Keep checking this article for game and score updates!

HALFTIME

Baylor leads 20 to UCF at 3.

FINAL
Baylor wins 30 to 3 as they host UCF in their homecoming. Baylor dominated on all fronts, holding UCF to just 74 rushing and 151 passing yards. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson had a standout game, completing 29 out of 40 pass attempts and earning three touchdowns.

