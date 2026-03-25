WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Spring football is back. The season is officially underway, and the era of quarterback DJ Lagway is here.

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Baylor football spring practice begins for 2026 season

The former Florida QB has found his voice with the Bears.

"This is practice one and, he's pulling guys aside, he's talking to guys, he's constantly kind of on the move and communicating, and it's just really cool to see," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"We're locker neighbors, so I've got a chance to know him pretty well. The biggest thing with him that stands out is just he's very humble. He's very humble, very soft-spoken and the kid works hard," safety Michael Allen said.

Another change this season. Dave Aranda remains the head coach but no longer is the defensive coordinator. A change that was needed, and Aranda feels an energy change with him and his defense.

"This is the most money we've spent on defense since I've been here. I think one of the things that held me back being on defense and also being the head coach was that, I didn't want to overload that side of the ball, and then you come back and you look at it and we didn't do enough," Aranda said.

"Last season did not go the way the Bears wanted, a 5-7 year that led to fans wanting change. New players are in and the team is forming a strong bond.

"No disrespect to last year I love them boys, because this year it's more a brotherhood connection. We're doing a lot together more than last year getting to know players, our brothers," wide receiver Jadon Porter said.

Dave Aranda was asked on the status of Dawson Pendergrass and he felt it was best to hear it from Dawson himself 😂 @Dawson_penni @CoachDaveAranda



#SicEm #Baylor pic.twitter.com/7t0Q9scHks — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) March 25, 2026

"I'm excited just to see us create our own identity and be able to really move some people, and I'm really excited for that," tight end Matthew Klopfenstein said.

Baylor opens the season in Atlanta on September 5 against Auburn.

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