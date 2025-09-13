WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears get their first home win of the season — defeating Samford 42-7. The defense had an awakening with four turnovers.

Has the defense taken a step up?

"I most definitely do. It's something we've been emphasizing like this whole beginning of the year and honestly just being able to get forward today and put that on paper is great," safety Micah Gifford said.

Baylor football rolls past Samford 42-7 as they ready for Big 12 play

"I'm gonna be hard on them because we're talented there. We have the ability to do it and we have the coaches to do it and we just have to, I think guys have to demand more," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"You know, it's not going to be easy. There are no layups, especially when we start our league. There's no layups," he said.

On the other side — the offense. Sawyer Robertson threw for three touchdowns but uncharacteristically threw two interceptions.

"When he threw that first one I'm like, okay he's human — because he's been basically perfect all year. I think there's really nothing to it. He's the same Sawyer as if he didn't throw the interception. It doesn't affect how he plays. He doesn't let it get to his head," wide receiver Kobe Prentice said.

Prentice had four receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown on the day.

"Some of the Sawyer that we saw today was maybe the Sawyer from two years ago or further back. We've got to get the Sawyer that we've got now. We've got to get him back," Aranda said.

The Bears take this win and go into Big 12 play with a 2-1 record. But, Baylor feels there is still room to improve.

"We've got to improve on just focus. I think we've got to improve on line of scrimmage play, both offensively and defensively. I think we've got to improve on protecting the ball on offense and we've got to improve on limiting big plays on defense," Aranda said.

"Each week we're trying to do the same thing no matter who we play — Big 12, non-conference, we're trying to do the same thing. We're trying to win, we're trying to dominate," linebacker Kyland Reed said.

Baylor opens conference play against Arizona State on Saturday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m.

