Baylor football returns with spring practice

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Football is back at Baylor. The Bears are holding their first spring practice — and we got to see the early version of the 2025 Bears. So far, they are off to a fast start.

"Thought this was by far the cleanest first practice that we've had in any facet of a spring, you know, fall camp season, you name. Expectations are higher. I thought we hit the ground running...excited to be able to see the steps this team takes to get better," Head Coach Dave Aranda said.

Baylor not only has seen roster changes on the field, but off. Former University head football coach and Baylor player Kaeron Johnson has joined the Bears and is already making an impact.

"There's an energy level with him. There's a love for Baylor and I think, you know, he's already made an impact with our kids, the kids love being around him," Aranda said.

Last season, the Bears had a huge turnaround — finishing with an 8-5 record and making it to the Texas Bowl against LSU. With the wins comes rising expectations.

"You look at last year I think the way that we finished I think there was always that...but to get it to where that was all that was not just glimpses throughout the the practice schedules but in McLane Stadium or at the whatever stadium we're playing at to have that there then I think what that does is just build confidence," Aranda said.

The Bears open the season on Friday, August 29 at home against Auburn.

