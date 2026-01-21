Baylor football releases 2026 schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football releases its schedule for the 2026 season.

The Bears will host six games at McLane Stadium this upcoming season, which they will open on September 5 against Auburn in Atlanta.

After their trip to Atlanta, the Bears will host a three-game home stand, which is their longest since the 2023 season.

Baylor will host Prairie View A&M at McLane for their home opener. The Bears finished the 2025 season 5-7 and look to make it back to a bowl game.

2026 Baylor Football Schedule

(Home games indicated by *)

Sept. 5 – vs. Auburn (Atlanta)

Sept. 12 – PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Sept. 19 – LOUISIANA TECH [FAMILY WEEKEND]

SEPT. 26 – COLORADO *

Oct. 3 – at Arizona State *

Oct. 17 – TCU *

Oct. 24 – at Kansas *

Oct. 31 – at UCF *

Nov. 7 – IOWA STATE * [HOMECOMING]

Nov. 14 – at BYU *

Nov. 21 – TEXAS TECH *

Nov. 28 – at Houston *

Dec. 4 – Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas)

