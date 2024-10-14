Baylor Football looks to turn season around after bye week

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football is back for the second half of the season, and before their bye week, the Bears suffered a 43-21 loss to Iowa State — head coach Dave Aranda says having a loss going into that week off can make a team stir.

"The bye is always hard after a really tough loss because you're just kind of sitting in it — but I think if you use that feeling to really try to get honest with what needs to improve and how you need to improve it," Aranda said.

"A lot of times that's maybe way opposite of what you want to believe or thought you're believing."

The Bears have had a disappointing season so far, and that has brought criticism from fans on social media.

But Coach Aranda says all the team can focus on is what's ahead.

"Whatever noise there is, whatever critique, however justified — I think on one side of it, you understand, and then the other side of it that's just — no, we can't," he said.

"There's no place for that right here. All we can control is what's right in front of us— to focus on the focus is a big emphasis, and I think when you do that, you recognize the talent and the skill that you have and what's possible."

"I know our guys still feel that."

Baylor's last win was against Air Force at home — that was a month ago.

Losing three straight games is difficult, and the players more than want a win this weekend.

"They're hungry for it — I think everyone is. Our fans are, our coaches are," Aranda said.

"I think to keep that belief and to keep that confidence in the fight and search for a win when you've come so close at times — that's where we're at, that's the challenge."

Baylor will look to turn things around this Saturday on the road against Texas Tech — kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

