Baylor football enters second bye week

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears get another turn on the bye week carousel this week, but the work doesn't stop.

A big talking point now and all season long is the defense, which is fresh off a 30-3 victory over UCF.

"The guys woke up choosing to be great and choosing to, no matter what, if stuff didn't line up, you know, they were going to go attack it. I think that was the biggest thing," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said.

The offense remains a consistent presence — with the wide receiver core lighting up the scoreboard.

"We feed off of each other like we feed off of our brothers. It's kind of like momentum and whenever I see someone make a great catch, like automatically we just start to feel better and whenever it's like whenever Sawyer puts the ball up there, we're trying to go get it," wide receiver Kole Wilson said.

The Bears are currently 5-4 and are looking to take advantage during their bye week.

"We're just going to go into bye week, get the injured guys back, regroup game plan for two weeks later and just fall off where we left today," cornerback LeVar Thornton said.

"We're going to try to build off some of the stuff we did today and throughout this week.I thought that there's a lot of connection with the team this week and a lot of emotion this week. I think, we've got a few guys that need to get healthy. Guys that just played a bunch of football, you know, in both lines of scrimmages, and so, we can use it to get them back upright," Aranda said.

Baylor takes this bye week before returning to McLane Stadium to host ranked Utah in a prime time 6 p.m. kickoff.

