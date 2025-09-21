WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A walk-off field goal brought McLane Stadium to silence.

Baylor falls to Arizona State 27-24. During the game, the Bears defense came to play. Multiple stops and forcing field goals. But, the offense was lackluster.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football drops Big 12 play opener to Arizona State 27-24

"They were huge. I thought they played excellent. That's why this one probably stings so much for me personally...they played so well. They were fighting, they were battling. Honestly kept us in the game while we were just sputtering for whatever reason," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"You know, the thing that we've probably been talking about the most of more than any of the things is complementary football...we have yet to do that" Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said.

"It's one of the things where we talk about it a ton — you know, I have to look at myself, find a better way to get that done because that's really what's missing," Aranda said.

The Bears are in familiar territory. Last season, the Bears lose their conference opener in an overtime heart breaker to Colorado. For this Bears team, they will not stop fighting.

"Of course, after the game, we talked this how it was starting out last year, you know — we had to fight and it's gonna be the same way. We'll have to fight again this year," Defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said.

We're fighters. If I know anything you know, it usually turns out well for guys that play hard and fight until the very end," Robertson said.

"I'm kind of hoping to turn that corner as we go on throughout the season, but, it happens — you're gonna face adversity all the time and so just how you handle that is what is what's gonna make or break your season," he said.

The Bears will look to bounce back as they head on the road on Saturday, September 27 against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!