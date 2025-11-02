WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor gets back in the win column with a near shutout 30-3 victory over UCF.

Unlike other games, the Bears started fast and never took their foot off the gas.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football dominates UCF 30-3 in homecoming win

"This one was big, 4-4 in kind of at a rough spot I would say, but we wanted to go into the bye week with a win, you know, come up, go in with a win, come out with a win. So, this was big for sure," defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said.

"We've been working hard to get that, and so to get it, I think that shows that, hey, we can do it, that you can do it, you know, this is who we are, and so we're gonna talk about it that way anyways," head coach Dave Aranda said.

There's been talk about fan attendance all season long. But Baylor fans showed up and the players fed off that energy.

"Going into that, we needed that energy and we had to create our own energy, you know, thankful for the fans that came out and everybody that came to support," Marshall said.

My favorite part of Baylor's win -- The defense having fun in the end zone! #SicEm #Baylor pic.twitter.com/6FgJ4n4tPW — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 1, 2025

"It was great feeding off the homecoming energy, fortunate to get to talk at the pep rally last night, so many people there, so all the support is just great and obviously we feed off of that. It was really cool to see, and it was really cool to play the way we did in front of McLane Stadium in front of our home fans," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

Robertson finished the night with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears end their two-game losing streak and now enter their second bye week to maintain momentum.

"We're going to try to build and build off some of the stuff we did today and throughout this week. I thought that there was, there's a lot of connection with the team this week, and there was a lot of emotion this week," Aranda said.

"I think we've got a few guys that need to get healthy. Guys that just played a bunch of football, you know, in both lines of scrimmages, and so, we can use it to get them back up right," he said.

Baylor takes the bye and returns home to take on Utah.

