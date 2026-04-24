Baylor Fan Fest: Event preview and schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics looks to celebrate the fans with the inaugural Baylor Fan Fest on Saturday, April 25.

The event is free admission and is at McLane Stadium. It will feature live music, food, interactive experiences and an open practice inside McLane.

In the original announcement, Baylor Athletic Director, Doug McNamee said, "Baylor Fan Fest is really about bringing people together, giving our fans and families a chance to connect with our programs and just enjoy a great day in Waco."

Here is the schedule of events:

Baylor Athletics

Know Before You Go: All you need to know before enjoying the Baylor Fan Fest on Saturday at @McLaneStadium 🏟️🎉#SicEm | @bswhealth pic.twitter.com/MtC4efepaB — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 23, 2026

Fans will also be able to watch the NFL Draft throughout the day on the McLane Stadium rear-facing display in the South Plaza.

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