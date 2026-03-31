Times, activities, and sign-ups for the inaugural Baylor Fan Fest

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics is sharing more information about what to expect from the inaugural Baylor Fan Fest on Saturday, April 25 at McLane Stadium.

The festival-style celebration will feature live music, food trucks from Central Texas eateries, interactive fan experiences and a free open practice inside the stadium. Some of the experiences include a uniform try-on station, photo opportunities with Baylor Spirit and mascots, a coloring station and face painting.

All fans will park in Lots 2-4 at McLane Stadium and enter along the east side of the stadium toward the South Plaza.

Event Timeline:

10:00 a.m. - Event begins at South Plaza

10;15 a.m. - Sloppy Joe Band takes the stage

11:30 a.m. - Songleaders dance team performs

12:00 p m. - On-stage interviews with select Baylor football student-athletes

12:30 p.m. - McLane Stadium gates open

1:00 p.m. - 90-minute open practice for Baylor football student-athletes

Fan activity sign-ups through April 14:

Backyard BBQ Cookoff

Baylor Cornhole Tournament

Youth Skills Combine

Food trucks:

Pop’s Lemonade

King’s Chicken

Frank’s Kettle Corn

Ohana Shaved Ice

Burgertology

Mae Baby’s Kitchen

Sison Taco

The Quesadilla Factory

Taquisa Waco

Tru Jamaica

Dave’s Burger Barn

Flappy’s Wings

Old Time Funnel Cakes

Luna Juice Bar

Baylor football opens the 2026 home slate against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12.

