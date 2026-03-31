Times, activities, and sign-ups for the inaugural Baylor Fan Fest

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics is sharing more information about what to expect from the inaugural Baylor Fan Fest on Saturday, April 25 at McLane Stadium.
The festival-style celebration will feature live music, food trucks from Central Texas eateries, interactive fan experiences and a free open practice inside the stadium. Some of the experiences include a uniform try-on station, photo opportunities with Baylor Spirit and mascots, a coloring station and face painting.
All fans will park in Lots 2-4 at McLane Stadium and enter along the east side of the stadium toward the South Plaza.
Event Timeline:
10:00 a.m. - Event begins at South Plaza
10;15 a.m. - Sloppy Joe Band takes the stage
11:30 a.m. - Songleaders dance team performs
12:00 p m. - On-stage interviews with select Baylor football student-athletes
12:30 p.m. - McLane Stadium gates open
1:00 p.m. - 90-minute open practice for Baylor football student-athletes
Fan activity sign-ups through April 14:
Backyard BBQ Cookoff
Baylor Cornhole Tournament
Youth Skills Combine
Food trucks:
Pop’s Lemonade
King’s Chicken
Frank’s Kettle Corn
Ohana Shaved Ice
Burgertology
Mae Baby’s Kitchen
Sison Taco
The Quesadilla Factory
Taquisa Waco
Tru Jamaica
Dave’s Burger Barn
Flappy’s Wings
Old Time Funnel Cakes
Luna Juice Bar
Baylor football opens the 2026 home slate against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12.