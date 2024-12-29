Baylor dominates Arlington Baptist as Conference play is set to begin

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball dominated at home against Arlington Baptist in a 107-53 win.

Along with remaining undefeated at home, Norchad Omier crossed 2,000 career points.

"I just gotta give thanks to God first of all. Without him, none of this would be possible. You know just being in this program around all these great people, you know, we put God in first place always, and I just gotta give him all the glory," Omier said.

"Norchad is somebody that everybody respects his work. He's an extremely hard worker, extremely diligent, a really thoughtful caring guy who just got engaged over Christmas, so he's had a pretty good week," Head Coach Scott Drew said.

The Bears non-conference slate has come to an end and now Big 12 play begins. It's a tough schedule ahead but with the team being such a close-knit squad, they're ready to take on the competition head-on.

"The saying like a team that is together is a team that's gonna go far so I feel like we have that team bonding or like everyone loves each other everyone wanna see each other progress because there's gonna be obstacles during the season, but when obstacles come — because we have the bond like we're together, I feel like that's gonna help us like cross the obstacles," Junior Josh Ojianwuna said.

"You know, it was a lot of new players coming in the season. A whole new roster. I think we take the team bonding like what he just said that's to me that's the biggest. If we love each other we're gonna fight for each other, we're gonna play for each other, we're gonna die for each other. We're gonna do whatever for each other and that's the biggest thing," Omier said.

"I know we want everyone to go to Houston, and cheer on the Bears down there, but if you can't make it, it's a great opportunity to invite some family, friends to the foster because the price is right. You can tell them you bought the tickets, they can buy lunch or dinner for you and you take care of the rest," Drew said.

Baylor's first conference game will be against Utah at home on December 31. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

