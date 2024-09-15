Baylor Bears soar against Air Force in 31-3 victory

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears made up for a slow first half and multiple turnovers en route to a victory against the Falcons, 31-3.

Dequan Finn is out with an injury and is day-to-day. Sawyer Robertson took over starting duties. He threw for 248 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

The junior has seen a lot in his time with the Bears and the team knows how much he has grown.

"Sawyer has been in a bunch of battles...To go through all of that and to kind of grow as a person and to kind of self reflect and to kind of, you know, mature and show that maturity and help other people when they're going through that. I mean, that's Sawyer," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"I love everything about Sawyer. Like he's a great friend. He kept me and my head up like when I was going through my trouble. He's a great leader. Like, there's nothing else I can really say. He is a great leader," running back Bryson Washington said.

Bryson Washington also made a name for himself, rushing for 106 yards and scoring his first career touchdown. The former Franklin Lion thought about his family during his achievement.

"When I crossed those lines, I couldn't think about nothing but my dad. Lost him at the age of 3 and that's the only thing that really crossed my mind," he said.

Baylor is now 2-1 and has not allowed a touchdown in its two home games this season. Now they get ready for a Big 12 road matchup against Colorado and they know how important it is to win for their fans.

"When the recruits come and they see all the energy and the excitement and all of all of it. I think it sends a really cool message — and a good one — that football is important here. That winning is important here. This is what we do, this is how we do it — and I think that message was sent," Aranda said.

"Well, we'll get to Colorado. It's gonna be a whole new game plan this week, a whole new ball game, you know. Just like I said, we won't see another offense like this. So, we just got to come out every week and prepare for the team that we're about to face," linebacker Matt Jones, said.

Baylor visits Colorado on Sept. 21. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!