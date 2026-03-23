Baylor Bears football hosts Pro Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — All 32 NFL teams were present in seeing Baylor football players take part in their Pro Day.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football hosts Pro Day

This is an opportunity for players to make one last push towards the NFL.

"To be back out here with my guys, we could throw with Sawyer a couple more times before you know we go to the draft. Just happy to be back," Tight End, Michael Trigg said.

"Honestly, you know as a kid I always had aspirations to make it to the NFL and just being able to come out here and compete has just been a dream come true," offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion said.

Players did multiple drills, including bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, and the 40-yard dash.

For the Bears, one player especially stood out.

"Kole Wilson," defensive lineman, Jackie Marshall said.

"It was a blessing. Like you dream for moments like this when the lights come on, you, you got to perform. I've been doing this my whole life, so just to be able for everybody to be able to see me do it it's a blessing," wide receiver Kole Wilson said.

Wilson showed out in the vertical jump with 38.5 inches, the highest of the players who took part.

"I was kind of mad at that one, honestly I wanted a 40, 40 plus, but I'm still blessed 38. I said that's a great jump," he said.

With the Baylor chapter closing — for these now former Bears, it's the last time they share being on the field in the green and gold. A feeling they won't soon forget.

"I was sitting over at the soccer game with my parents a couple of nights ago and we were just looking at McLane and I was like dang, like the stadium looks big. I can't believe I played there," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"It's really cool just kind of now it's all over to look back and say like, man, I was able to accomplish some pretty cool things here," he said.

"I don't think I've taken it all in yet. I think more so when it gets closer to like draft time, I think that's when it'll like really kind of all hit me at once and there would definitely be some tears coming out for sure," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

The NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25.

Follow Shahji on social media!