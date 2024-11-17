Baylor Bears are bowl eligible after 49-35 win over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KXXV) — The 2024 Baylor Bears are bowl-eligible.

It seemed like that sentence was never going to be written as at the halfway point of the season, BU was 2-4 and frustrations were mounting.

Then the Bears started winning... and winning.

On the road against West Virginia Saturday, it was an offensive showcase to get the 49-35 victory and earn magical win number six.

Sawyer Robertson completed nearly 73% of his passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

Bryson Washington continues his breakout year as he rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries and added three touchdowns. Washington averaged nearly seven yards per carry.

This is the Bears' first six-win season since 2022, when they went to the Sugar Bowl, and the third six-plus win season in the Dave Aranda era.

Adding on to the notable win is even more history. The Bears picked up their first win at West Virginia in program history.

Baylor now looks to make it five wins in a row as they will stay on the road to take on Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 23.

