WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball is getting ready for a road game against Iowa State. For Baylor,they expect to have their hands full against the Cyclones number one scorer in Audi Crooks.

Baylor basketball games preview: The debut of James Nnaji

"Yeah, we gotta find a way to slow it down. It's gonna be tough, but we have bodies to do it...we've got different people to throw at her, so we'll just see," guard Ella Brow said.

On the other side, Baylor men's basketball continues to make headlines after signing former NBA draft pick James Nnaji to the roster.

"I can tell you that he hadn't played 5 on 5 since summer and was rehabbing an injury. So, physically it's gonna take a little time. We'd like to try to put him out there, see what he can do and then go accordingly," head coach Scott Drew said.

"It might be two minutes, four minutes,10 minutes,12 minutes, who knows, but we'd like to give him a chance," he said.

"James is a pro, how he approaches practice, how he comes in, how he treats himself, so it makes it really easy to play with him and we're just gonna build chemistry with him,with our team," guard Michael Rataj said.

Baylor currently is on a dominant four game win streak, but when it comes to their road game against TCU, the visitors have won the last six match ups.

"Well, we'd like to keep it consistent right now with that,but again...it's a Big 12 play. There's no easy game," Drew said.

Baylor vs TCU is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday — the women's game against Iowa State is on Sunday at 2 p.m.

