WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At the newly named Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark — Bears baseball held their first spring practice.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor baseball opens spring practice at newly named Magnolia Field

The name of the field was changed after Baylor received a gift from Magnolia, which is founded by alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines. This gift was given to support Baylor's capital projects and they spoke on what this gift means to them.

"My parents went to Baylor, so obviously I watched Chip and Jo in their show when I was growing up. So seeing them here and seeing them donate to Baylor baseball, it's huge — for them to show that support to us, it puts a little belief in ourselves," Senior Ethan Calder said.

Life long dream come true today!! https://t.co/6jKsxMPxsp — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 13, 2026

"It shows that hey, something's coming, you know we can be talking about it as coaches for a little while and believe it's coming, but it's like, now we've stepped across the line, something's coming. I think that there is an added excitement,no question" head coach Mitch Thompson said.

The Bears held their first spring practice at Magnolia Field as Baylor looks to bounce back after missing the postseason last year. They have made their goals clear for this season.

"Number one is going to Omaha. You know as a team, we all decided, you know, that's where you want to be. The best of the best is in Omaha and that's the final destination," redshirt Junior Travis Sanders said.

"The second is win the Big 12 tournament and then after that just keep winning games," Sanders added.

"I remember growing up coming to games here and, you know, that Arkansas Super Regional. I've seen this place packed out so I think that's something that a lot of people envision," Calder said.

"We've been talking about a lot in the mornings. We've been having meetings in the mornings talking about that. It'd be huge, right, to put this program on a national standard like where it's been. So that's kind of where we're wanting to go," he said.

Baylor opens the season February 13 at home in a series against New Mexico State.

Follow Shahji on social media!