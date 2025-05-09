WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball is getting ready for its final home series of the regular season against Oklahoma State.

It's also senior day for the Bears and the memories are already pouring in.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor baseball enters final home series against Oklahoma State

"Just trying to soak it all in, you know, the this time only lasts so long and it's definitely flown by for me. I'm happy that I'll be having my family here this weekend for senior day, so I'm just taking it all in, just trying to enjoy every moment of these last couple of weeks," senior Enzo Apodaca said.

"Special group of guys that just keep, take a steps forward for the program and, and done some good things, so it's a good time," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

15 total seniors will be celebrated on Friday. One last time those Bears will hit the field at Baylor Ballpark and they have bonded over that.

'Yeah, it's gonna be super cool. I think we're all, you know, as an older group we all kind of bonded around this year being our last year and and in strong and going out the way we want to go out. So I'm glad that I'll be able to celebrate with those guys as well," Apodaca said.

"We've gone through struggles and disappointments and hardships, and when you're with your teammates having to work through those things, you build really, really tight bonds, really tight relationships, and as you work through those and come out the other side, it just makes everything so much better," senior Gabe Craig said.

The Bears are in the final stretch of the regular season. With the postseason looming, the Bears look to tighten up.

"I think that we're better offensively than we've showed at times. At times I think we've been better on, on the mound than we've shown, and so I just like to put it all together where it just, man, you know, it's pretty fun when it clicks all together," Thompson said.

"You want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year, and just really have everything clicking and, you know, I know this group of guys are really close and we've been playing good baseball lately. I'm excited for just kind of moving in these last 6 games and, and doing just that," Craig said.

Game one between Baylor and Oklahoma State is on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!