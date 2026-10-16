Balloon release held for beloved Waco native

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Family and friends of Isaiah Terrell gathered for a balloon releas on Thursday to remember Isaiah.

"I’m going to miss his shoes scattered throughout the house, the crumbs he leaves behind," said Isaiah's mother, Kristy Gatline.

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Buena Vista Park in Waco on Thursday for a balloon release for Isaiah Terrell. The 27-year-old Waco native who died on Monday.

His parents said Isaiah was special and they’ll miss him deeply.

“I’m going to miss those things, because those things that seemed important at the time to be angry about in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t matter," said Gatline.

Isaiah went missing early Sunday morning, and his body was found in a pond at Lake Waco Golf Club. His father, Charles Terrell, said that, Isaiah made a big impact on him and everyone who knew him.

“We were really, really good friends…he allowed me to stay younger longer. We played different sports, interacted, and hung out. God blessed me with a son who I loved dearly," said Isaiah's father Charles Terrell.

Isaiah, the youngest of the family, was someone the family said was a motivator and encourager. His second mother, Aqualita Terrell, said Isaiah pushed her during a time she needed it the most.

“He encouraged me daily. When I was in school, he was always there rooting me on, telling me, ‘I can do it, I can do it.'” And with his motivation with him it took me a long way. I loved this little boy," said Isaiah's stepmother, Aqualita Terrell.

His parents said he always had a smile and lit up any room he walked into. Charles said that while Isaiah was a successful umpire, it’s a career he stumbled across.

“So that night, Friday night, we stayed up until 1 a.m. learning baseball rules. He went down to Franklin, and he referred to this first set of baseball games not ever seeing baseball or played baseball. He’s such a smart guy, and he hates to be defeated, and he took it and ran with it," said Charles.

With love, family, and strength, Charles said his family is doing the best they can to manage during an unimaginable time.

“We can’t get him back. We love him to death. What happened was a tragedy to me…to the community, and we’re going to fight through our feelings and be the best that we can be," said Charles.

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