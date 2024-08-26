'Back in time': Behind the scenes with the Gatesville Pickers

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Debbie Buster started the Gatesville Pickers, and has been collecting unique and different pieces for over a decade.



Inspired by American Pickers, Buster named her collection after them.

The Gatesville Pickers have a niche for collecting Elvis Presley items.

Buster values the connection with the people behind the pieces, and will continue finding special pieces for years to come.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's like walking into a time capsule," Debbie Buster said.

For over a decade, Debbie Buster has collected unique and different pieces.

Inspired by American Pickers, Buster started the Gatesville Pickers.

"When I was trying to find a name for myself, so everybody would gravitate and wouldn't forget who we were, I thought the Pickers were really big and well known. I thought it would be cool to be the pickers, then add Gatesville to it," Buster said.

While the American Pickers travel the U.S. to find any item or collection with a story, the Gatesville Pickers have their niche - Elvis Presley.

Through estate sales and collectors events, Buster has built up her collection. However, she said it is a lot more than collecting items. It's also about connecting with the people behind the pieces.

"It's a hard time for families and they are trusting us to come into their home and we take it very seriously," Buster said.

She has set up Junction 36 just that way, with every item carefully and thoughtfully placed.

While Buster said some people see it as junk, to her, it is treasure.

The Gatesville Pickers plan to build on this and continue to find special pieces for everyone to enjoy.

"I'm going to do it until I can't walk anymore," Buster said.

The American Pickers are returning in October.

The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce is spreading word to collectors in our area who want to be on the show. They are looking for “something they’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.”



