Austin Avenue neighborhood may get pocket park built on a vacant lot next to local coffee shop

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The city is proposing working with vacant lot owners to build a pocket park in the Austin Avenue Neighborhood.



The vacant lot is right across the street from Pinewood Coffee Bar.

At a special meeting last month, Waco proposed the design and construction of a neighborhood pocket park in this space between North 23rd and North 24th street on Austin Avenue.

Council is expected to vote on this and other capital improvement projects this month.

"I feel like a park would be a good upbringing for the community and give the kids something to do," Austin Avenue Neighborhood Ty Morgan said.

Ty Morgan has been living in the Austin Avenue Neighborhood for several months now.

"For me, I have a three-year-old son and there is really nothing over here in this area and it's a nice development area downtown, so I feel like it would be great for people to have a park here," he said.

He tells 25 News the lot has been vacant for a while now.

"I feel like it would be a good change, instead of just looking at a vacant lot everyday," Morgan said. "It'll be something for my son to do and other people in the community."

Right across the street from the area is Pinewood Coffee Bar.

Students Eliah and Jonas tell me while it's their first time at the shop—they want to see more outdoor spaces in our community.

"I think it would be super fun especially for the kids who live down here, being able to walk over here to the coffee shop and it definitely would provide a safer environment too," she said.

Parks Director Jonathan Cook requested 400 thousand dollars from the city council for it. Cook said the goal is to create an inviting, urban green space that enhances community interaction, promotes outdoor activities and beautifies the area.

The city says there is limited park inventory in the area, so this would have a significant benefit to our community.

