As Texas Democrats flee the state to block changing congressional map, local representatives react

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Texas Democrats fled the state to block a vote on redistricting, triggering arrest warrants that were ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.



More than 50 democrats left the state on Sunday to deny the House of Representative a quorum and prevent changing the Texas congressional map

Governor Greg Abbott mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to bring the absent members back to the chamber

Without a quorum of 100 members, regular business may not be done by lawmakers

State Representative Paul Dyson, a Republican representing District 14, expressed frustration over absent Democratic lawmakers during an interview with 15 ABC, saying, “I hope that my Democrat colleagues will come back. We need at least 12 Democrats to show up with 88 Republicans so that we can have a quorum and get to work for the people of Texas.”

The Texas House of Representatives requires a quorum, which means at least two-thirds, or 100 members, must be present for official business.

State Rep. Dyson emphasized the impact of the Democrats' absence on the special legislative session.

“It stops us from voting out bills that would be pending on the floor, which right now would be, I believe it's House Bill 4, the redistricting bill,” State Rep. Dyson said.

Without a quorum, lawmakers in attendance can only proceed with certain tasks.

“We do continue to do committee business for any bills that have already been referred,” Dyson said.

Meanwhile, Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn is seeking assistance from the FBI in finding or arresting legislators who fled the state.

In a statement, Sen. Cornyn said, "In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away."

On Monday, District 13 State Rep. Angelia Orr posted on Facebook, saying she is, "extremely disappointed but not surprised to see my liberal colleagues flee the state to kill redistricting. I join my conservative colleagues in asking the speaker to deploy the DPS immediately."

15 ABC asked State Rep. Dyson if he expects Gov. Abbott to call another special session if lawmakers do not return soon. Dyson replied: “I do. In fact, I think that's kind of the point of this quorum breaking; really all it's doing is delaying action. It's not stopping action.”

