Allergies are back in Central Texas and the culprit is blooming

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It’s that time of year again, a second round of allergy season.

“Just starting to see kind of the influx of patients with some allergy symptoms. We are getting into that fall allergy season" said Dr. Greg Newman with Baylor Scott and White’s Hillcrest Marketplace Clinic in Waco.

He said they’re seeing two to three patients a day with allergy symptoms like coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, and in some cases a sore throat and chills.

Dr. Newman said this time of year is likely not typically so kind to people with sinus issues, lung issues or people with asthma.

Even pollen indices are showing pollen counts as “very high” with weeds being the culprit.

“What we’re really seeing right now is a lot of ragweed and grasses and so those counts are starting to go up" he said adding pollen can stick to us and transfer to our furniture and into our homes.

So here’s some things to keep in mind:



If you’re prone to having allergies go ahead and take medication early to help mitigate symptoms.

Check and maybe replace your home’s air filter.

Wash your clothes and sheets regularly and take a shower at night to get the pollen off and out of your home.

Dr. Newman said, "sometimes those can all individually add up and really get your allergy system flared up and so you might have symptoms from both things that are outside and inside the home”

If over-the-counter medication isn’t working, it doesn’t hurt to go ahead and see a doctor to see what other options might work best for you.

Dr. Newman said it could even be something more concerning as allergies can share similar symptoms as rhinovirus and COVID.

