Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aggie 'Bonfire' tradition faces potential delay due to ongoing burn ban in effect

fire
Storyblocks
fire
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Aggie Bonfire tradition, established annually since 1907 following a win over Tulane, is currently experiencing a setback.

The Robertson County burn ban remains in effect. A final decision on lifting the burn ban will be made on November 26.

Officials and safety personnel from the state, Robertson County, and neighboring counties have been involved in and helped with the planning process.

Students honoring former and fallen Aggies by throwing boots into the stack make the burn stack possible, ensuring the tradition remains alive.

If Burn 2024 is delayed, the Stack will remain open for visitors. Once it is safe to proceed, a spring semester Burn will be scheduled. Updates will be provided as they are finalized.

Clickhere for updates on the bonfire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood