WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco nonprofit, Grassroots, replaced entire roof for a longtime resident after insurance wouldn't cover repairs on her fixed income home.



Lucille Thomas woke up to water dripping through a hole in her ceiling after living in her home for more than 40 years

Grassroots nonprofit stepped in through their roof repair program funded by City of Waco grants.

After qualifying as a Waco resident current on property taxes and meeting income requirements, Thomas received a complete roof replacement.

The deadline to apply for the roof replacement program is November 3.

You can watch the full video here:

After months of ceiling leaks, Waco homeowner finds help through Grassroots nonprofit program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A few months ago, Lucille Thomas woke up in the middle of the night to see water dripping inside her home from a hole in her ceiling.

"It started leaking in my bedroom from the ceiling fan, and then it started leaking in my other room all over my bedspread," Thomas said.

Thomas has lived in her home for more than 40 years and tells 25 News that her roof was long overdue for repairs—but insurance wouldn't cover them—and neither could she.

When 25 News reporter Dominique Leh asked how expensive it would have been for her to handle the repairs on her own, Thomas explained the financial reality many homeowners face.

"It would've been too expensive, I wouldn't have had the funds to do it, with one income, it's not much, you have to do what you have to do," Thomas said.

That's when Grassroots stepped in. Thomas applied for the nonprofit's roof repair program, which is funded by several grants, including one from the City of Waco.

After meeting qualifying factors like being a City of Waco resident, being current on her property taxes and being under an income threshold, Grassroots replaced her entire roof.

"One relief is it's not raining inside, that's one good thing, I don't have to wake up in the middle of the night and rain in boop, boop, boop," Thomas said.

Now Thomas can look up and say she doesn't have a leak anymore.

The deadline to apply for the grassroots free roof repair program is November 3rd. Applications are available at the Grassroots office or their website.

For more details you can call Brian Shavers at 254-235-7358 ext. 210.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!