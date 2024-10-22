Academy ISD switches up schools to accommodate the growing district

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — Academy ISD district has shifted around schools due to its growing student population.



The new school comes from a 2021 bond

Each campus now has more room to accommodate growth

The new school has room for up to 300 more students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The old high school is now its junior high, splitting the elementary into two campuses to make more room.

"We knew that the enrollment was continuing to climb each year," said Meagan Pruett, Principal at Academy ISD.

"Passing this bond was huge for the community and these students in allowing them to be in a building like this to have these education opportunities that you know this building provides," Pruett added.

The new high school was made possible by a 2021 bond of almost 60 million. The campus can accommodate 800 students but currently has a little more than 500 students.

There are larger classrooms and more curriculum options with the athletic and fine arts portions that are scheduled to be completed in Spring 2025. So when more students enroll, the school is ready to expand.

This is something student athlete Ava Lotte said she's witnessed in her six years attending Academy ISD.

"Just a lot of new people a lot of different friend groups but I feel like for the senior class of 25 we are like closer and it's a smaller group, " said Lotte.

Lotte told 25 News that the new campus improved her learning experience as she will be graduating as a Certified Medical Assistant while continuing her athletic career. The new gym already has her excited about what a college experience can feel like.

"Just from the way that it echos and everything it makes us feel like we have more fans so we have more fun," Lotte said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!