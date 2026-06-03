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Academy ISD announces Thomas Oliver as Head Girls Soccer Coach

Academy ISD
Academy ISD
Academy ISD
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LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — Academy ISD names Thomas Oliver as the new Head Girls soccer Coach.

For the past year, Oliver has been a teacher, assistant soccer and track coach.

This past season, Academy girls soccer made the postseason with a record number of wins in program history.

In the announcement, Academy Athletic Director Steve Hoffman shows excitement for the hire.

“Coach Oliver has a great mindset and vision for the girls soccer program. He will develop their soccer acumen and endurance, but more importantly, he knows how to build confidence and leadership in our athletes.”

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