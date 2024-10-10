Academy High School debuts new gym

ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — A new era has officially begun at Academy High School, and students and faculty are buzzing.

Along with a new school for the students, comes a new gym. The gym made its official debut on Tuesday for Lady Bees volleyball.

This has been a project that has been on going for over two years, and it has now seen completion. For Academy, they want this new facility to show other athletic programs how close their community is.

"I hope that they understand that how much our community really cares about the students that go to Academy High School," said boys basketball head coach, James Holt.

"We want the best for all of our kids that go here — luckily, our school board had the forethought to know that we have growth coming and to prepare for that and not, you know, be too late."

Former Academy Athletic Director Jared Hunt also was part of the project during his time with the program and gave 25 News a statement that reads:

"At the beginning stages of design we met as a coaching staff to discuss what we wanted in a competition gym. We always said “Best is the Standard” and so we wanted to have the best gym in Central Texas. I wanted to mimic the old high school gym by having a weight room on one end and the auditorium on the other side. The final product brought tears to my eyes. Being centrally located we knew we would draw in playoff games all over the state. These games will provide a boost to our community."

"This facility is for former, current, and future players, coaches, and fans — the Academy Bumblebees deserve this space," Hunt said.

"We deeply appreciate the community's support in bringing our vision to life. It’s a great thing to be a Bumblebee!"

A new era has officially started for Academy high school.

Follow Shahji on social media!