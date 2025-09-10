‘Absolutely devastating’: Bell County republicans mourn Charlie Kirk’s death

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Republican leaders are mourning the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling it a devastating loss and vowing to continue his mission in the community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in our community are in shock following Charlie Kirk's shooting death.

25 News spoke with Addie Baird, County Chair of the Bell County Republican Party.

She tells 25 News she and other party leaders were in a meeting when the news broke.

“It’s absolutely devastating. I’m 34 years old, I’m the generation that Charlie Kirk spent his life mission reaching, it’s my generation and the people coming up after me. He’s an inspiration, he’s a hero and this is an absolutely devastating tragedy,” said Bell County Republican Party Chair Addie Baird.

Baird says she and fellow county republicans plan to honor Kirk's legacy—and continue the work he started.

