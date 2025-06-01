‘Above-average’: A look at the 2025 hurricane season and its potential impacts on Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — June 1 marks the first day of the 2025 hurricane season, and forecasters are predicting an above-normal number of storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its seasonal outlook this week, calling for 13 to 19 named storms. Of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes, with two to five expected to reach major hurricane status.

“The forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the official agency that issues long range seasonal forecasts, is calling for an above-average season,” said Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Although Central Texas is far from the coastline, Bradshaw said the region is not immune to the effects of tropical systems.

“Any kind of storm that manages to move onshore across the Texas coast and starts to decay over Central Texas or North Texas certainly has the potential to produce not only flooding rains, very torrential rains with a lot of impacts, but also perhaps some, some strong winds as well,” he said.

Bradshaw pointed to record-warm ocean temperatures as a major factor behind this year’s active outlook.

With summer travel underway, Bradshaw said those heading to the coast should make sure they have a plan and stay weather-aware.

“Keeping up with the latest forecast is important because if you are in an area and a storm comes up, you may be called upon to, potentially evacuate. If you're staying in a hotel or an Airbnb or staying with family near the coast, you may be required to, to move to safer areas inland and if you're a visitor to that area, chances are you may be a little less familiar with what the procedures are,” Bradshaw said.

NOAA also released its list of storm names for 2025. Andrea, Erin and Melissa are among the names on this year’s list.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

